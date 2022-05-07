Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 360.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 315,028 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. 1,477,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,835. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.