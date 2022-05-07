Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 60,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 92,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of August 24, 2021, it owned and operated 13 retail stores under the Delta 9 brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.