DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Tops $151,545.48

DeHive (DHV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $151,545.48 and approximately $61,997.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

