DECOIN (DTEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $7.53 million and $49,197.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003016 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,972,351 coins and its circulating supply is 56,754,734 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

