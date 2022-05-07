Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $234.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

