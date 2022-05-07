Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,823 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,753. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.22 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

