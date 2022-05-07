Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 329 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.05. 1,445,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.08. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

