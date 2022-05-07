Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 26,451 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,451 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,295. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

