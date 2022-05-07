Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Weis Markets by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 87,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

