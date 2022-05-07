Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avista worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $41.71. 495,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

