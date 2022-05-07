Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

