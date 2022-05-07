Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Murphy USA comprises approximately 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $236.20. 207,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average is $193.31. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

