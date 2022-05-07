Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $130.79. 747,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

