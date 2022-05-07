DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.50.

DVA traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,025. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

