Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.70-0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. 8,274,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Datadog by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

