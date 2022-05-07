Dash Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Dash has a market capitalization of $922.02 million and approximately $134.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $86.06 or 0.00239823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

