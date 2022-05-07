Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,977 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $377.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.34 and a 200-day moving average of $375.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

