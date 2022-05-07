Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.61. 855,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,348. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

