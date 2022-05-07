Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,165 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 2,159,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,368. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

