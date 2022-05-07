Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 8,220,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

