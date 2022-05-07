Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $35.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,732. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

