Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 362,532 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 500.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,532 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,850. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

