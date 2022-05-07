CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Up 0.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 36,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 341,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK Get Rating ) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,477 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.28% of CynergisTek worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

