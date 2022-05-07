CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Up 0.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 36,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 341,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.
CynergisTek Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CynergisTek (CTEK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.