CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,806,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.