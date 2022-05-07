CryptoEnergy (CNRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $54,844.37 and $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00005535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 85% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,771.03 or 0.99998953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00029682 BTC.

CryptoEnergy (CRYPTO:CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

