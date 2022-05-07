Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

