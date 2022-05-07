Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) VP Sells $185,440.00 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

