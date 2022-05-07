Credit Suisse Group Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.55.

Shares of MPC opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 110.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 359,344 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 102.2% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

