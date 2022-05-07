Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Shares Down 9.4%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating) was down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

About Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, refurbished products, amplifiers, and others.

