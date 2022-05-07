Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.15 ($65.43).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €38.42 ($40.44) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($63.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.71.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.