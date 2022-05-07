Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of CMRE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 718,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,623. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.
A number of analysts have commented on CMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.