Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 718,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,623. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Costamare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

