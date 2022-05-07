Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 5,509,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,676,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.34.
Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)
