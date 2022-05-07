Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 5,509,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,676,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.34.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. It also focuses on the development of clean energy projects, primarily energy storage in the United Kingdom and South East Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

