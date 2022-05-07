Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.28

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.28 and traded as low as $24.24. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 127.09%.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

