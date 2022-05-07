Contrasting MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MiMedx Group and Integrity Applications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 337.50%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -6.01% N/A -8.36% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Integrity Applications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.58 -$10.28 million ($0.17) -21.18 Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrity Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Integrity Applications (Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

