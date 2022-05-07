Contrasting Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banc of California pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Pioneer Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $310.59 million 3.65 $62.35 million $1.52 11.90 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banc of California and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 29.44% 12.00% 1.17% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banc of California beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

