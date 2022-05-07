Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 1265052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €103.00 ($108.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($143.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

