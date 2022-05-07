Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109,452 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 5.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,105,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 196,578 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $100.63. 805,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,331. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

