Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

CFMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 364,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.96.

Get Conformis alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 1,749.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.