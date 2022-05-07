Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 364,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,479. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 1,749.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

