Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 617,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.