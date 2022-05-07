Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

