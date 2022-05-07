Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $334,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. 600,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,602. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

