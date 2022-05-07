Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

