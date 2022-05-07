Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average of $278.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

