Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $275,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.23. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

