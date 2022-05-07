Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.73.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,909. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

