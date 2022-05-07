Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CVGI stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

