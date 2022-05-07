Cognex Co. (CGNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of CGNX opened at $54.34 on Friday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cognex by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cognex by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 567,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 141,402 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

