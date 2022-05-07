Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare updated its FY22 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 16,691,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,131. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,628,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

