Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NYSE NET traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 16,745,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,551. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

